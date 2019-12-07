PROVENZOLA, Florentina (Valdez)

December 4, 2019, at the age of 95; beloved wife of the late John A. Provenzola; loving mother of John (Sharon) Provenzola, Linda (Pat) Cleary, Kathryn (Jay) Schwartz, Delores (Michael) Faulks, Marianne (David) Gardner, and Joseph (Carol) Provenzola; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; caring sister of Manuel (Connie) and the late Angel (Betty), Beny, and Jose Valdez. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and longtime friend Dawn. A special thanks to Autumn View Health Care Facility. The family will be present on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church at 9:15 AM. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.