Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Washington Capitals. Improved to incredible 14-2-1 on road with first sweep of California trip in franchise history. (2)

2. Boston Bruins. Not a fan of the new giant "B" alternate sweaters. Too far away from their classics. (1)

3. St. Louis Blues. Zero hangover for Cup champs and old friend Ryan O'Reilly, who are here Tuesday night for NBCSN game. (3)

4. New York Islanders. A 12-2-1 mark shows it doesn't matter if home ice is Nassau County or Brooklyn. (5)

5. Edmonton Oilers. Brutal schedule for Sabres to get McDavid-Draisaitl on back-to-back to end trip. (4)

6. Colorado Avalanche. Kadri a winner in return to Toronto. (10)

7. Arizona Coyotes. Kessel gets similar ovation but is loser in return to Pittsburgh. (9)

8. Philadelphia Flyers. Tied franchise mark with NHL-best 24 points in November. (7)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Climbed past Stars with 7-2-1 mark in last 10 games. (6)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Two straight shutouts for Jarry, who is pushing Murray for No. 1 slot in goal. (11)

11. Carolina Hurricanes. Following Sabres to Western Canada this week to open five-game trip. (13)

12. Dallas Stars. Hintz is surprise team leader with 11 goals. (8)

13. Vegas Golden Knights. Subban gets best of older brother in win over Devils. (14)

14. Minnesota Wild. From 31st place to playoff spot with 11-game point streak at 8-0-3. (26)

15. Vancouver Canucks. Pulled out old sweaters for Saturday's game but really should still be wearing '70s green and blue "Stick" unis. (16)

16. San Jose Sharks. Could help other Atlantic teams during two-game Florida swing this weekend. (15)

17. Calgary Flames. Ultimate gut-punch for Sabres to allow Lucic's first goal of season. (19)

18. Florida Panthers. At 3.48 and .884, Bobrovsky not coming close to living up to contract. (12)

19. Montreal Canadiens. Late goal from Gallagher provides win in New York. (23)

20. Buffalo Sabres. Have points in 11 of 14 home games (8-3-3) with Blues and Preds coming to town this week. (17)

21. New York Rangers. Trying to hang in wild-card race. Don't appear to have talent to do it. (22)

22. Toronto Maple Leafs. Can't blame Babcock anymore for third-period no-show in Philly. (18)

23. Tampa Bay Lightning. Impossible to comprehend how Cernak didn't get another suspension for elbow to head of Preds' Bass. (20)

24. Nashville Predators. Laviolette pushes back against Internet clip of 2010 punch to old friend Ville Leino's head. (25)

25. Anaheim Ducks. Miller battled hard in tough loss to Caps. (24)

26. Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat breaks long goal drought with tally Friday. (27)

27. Columbus Blue Jackets. As bad as expected with all their personnel losses. (21)

28. Ottawa Senators. Stunned Oilers with strong performance to get a road win. (28)

29. Los Angeles Kings. Last in Pacific thanks to NHL-worst 2-11-1 mark on the road. (30)

30. New Jersey Devils. Hynes had to go. Team quit in Buffalo. (29)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Already minus-56 goal differential three weeks before Christmas. Yikes. (31)