Playoff contenders face plenty of questions in NFL Week 14

You could call Sunday's Week 14 games in the National Football League a moment of truth for many teams.

The outcomes of five games on the schedule should serve as litmus tests for nine of the 10 teams involved.

Are the Bills legitimate or the product of the way the scheduling stars aligned? Are the Ravens and Lamar Jackson a puzzle nobody can solve?

Are the Patriots and Tom Brady really on the verge of falling like the Roman Empire? Will the Chiefs' firepower be too much for the Patriots to match?

Can the 49ers stand up to the pressure of beating the Seahawks in the NFC West and score a must-win at New Orleans?

Don't you wonder about a Saints team that was handled by the Rams early in the season and somehow lost to the Falcons at home and didn't reach the end zone against one of the worst defenses in the league?

Can the Seahawks, historically a homebody team, keep winning on the road? Have the Rams rediscovered their offensive might in time to avoid not making the playoffs?

Will the Titans keep their playoff push alive by winning over a desperate Raiders team in Oakland?

Game of the day

Ravens (10-2) at Bills (9-3)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens (-6).

Record ATS: Ravens 7-5; Bills 8-4.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Ravens 7/5; Bills 3/9.

The scoop: Not only will it be interesting to see how Bills measure up to top-line team, but also if they have an answer to deal with the unique offensive ability that Lamar Jackson possesses.

Outlook: Hunch here is the Jackson will cause damage but Bills will make enough defensive plays to hang. Ravens, 26-24.

Top attractions

Chiefs (8-4) at Patriots (10-2)

TV: CBS, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Patriots (-3).

Record ATS: Chiefs 6-6; Patriots 7-5.

Over/under: 49.

Times over/under: Chiefs 6/6; Patriots 7-5.

The scoop: K.C. had Pats on the ropes in AFC championship game in Kansas City last January. Leading 28-24, they had just picked off a Tom Brady pass only to have defensive offsides penalty rub out the play with 54 seconds left. New England went on to win epic game in overtime, 37-31. Earlier in 2018, Patriots won 43-40 shootout over Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Outlook: New England, which has won 21 straight at home since 33-30 loss to Carolina on Oct. 1, 2017, looks ripe for the picking by an inspired opponent. Chiefs, 27-20.

49ers (10-2) at Saints (10-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Saints (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: 49ers 5-7; Saints 8-4.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Times over/under: 49ers 5/7; Saints 7/5.

The scoop: After losing to the mighty Ravens and Lamar Jackson, the 49ers somehow took over the NFL lead in total defense (250.9) from the Patriots. Niners' two losses were in OT to Seahawks and on road to streaking Ravens. Now they have a game in New Orleans, which they may need to win to get top-two seed in NFC playoffs, and they can look forward to tough games against Rams and at Seahawks. Hard to believe Saints' only loss in last 10 was at home to failing Falcons. ... Saints WR Michael Thomas may be on his way to record season. He leads the league with 110 receptions and 1,290 receiving yards.

Outlook: 49ers have enough mental toughness to gut out road win over very strong opponent, 21-17.

Seahawks (10-2) at Rams (7-5)

TV: NBC 8:20 p.m.

The line: Rams (-1).

Record ATS: Seahawks 7-5; Rams 7-5.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Times over/under: Seahawks 8/4; Rams 5/7.

The scoop: Seattle takes five-game win streak to the L.A. Coliseum. Seahawks are 6-0 on the road this season, with wins at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, San Francisco and Philadelphia. Pretty impressive and that's why Russell Wilson is MVP candidate. ... Jared Goff and Rams offense woke up last week in 34-7 rout at Arizona with Goff passing for 424 yards. RB Todd Gurley had 115 scrimmage yards and WR Robert Woods tied career high with 13 catches for career-best 172 yards. Woods was considered "just a possession receiver" when he was with the Bills.

Outlook: Nine of Seattle's wins are by single digits. They can't win every close one. Rams, 30-23.

Titans (7-5) at Raiders (6-6)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Titans (-3).

Record ATS: Titans 7-5; Raiders 6-6.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Times over/under: Titans 6/6; Raiders 5/7.

The scoop: Outcome helps Bills' playoff chances no matter who wins. ... Raiders have scored only 12 points total in last two games, road losses to Jets and Chiefs. This will be next-to-last game for Raiders in Oakland. Finale comes next week against Jaguars. Critics fault NFL schedulers for not having last game be against long-time rivals Chargers, Chiefs or Broncos. ... Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs rushing for average of 101.7 yards in home games. ... Titans' offense has made amazing turnaround with Ryan Tannehill at QB. Tennessee averaging 29.7 points in winning five of last six games.

Outlook: Titans finishing strong in run for playoff berth, 28-27.

Best of the rest

Panthers (5-7) at Falcons (3-9)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Falcons (-3).

Record ATS: Panthers 6-6; Falcons 7-5.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Panthers 8-4; Falcons 5/7.

The scoop: Perry Fewell, who was 3-4 as Bills' interim replacement for Dick Jauron in 2009, takes over as interim coach after Ron Rivera was fired this week.

Outlook: Hard to get interested in this one, except wondering how firing of Rivera will affect Panthers. Falcons, 30-21.

Bengals (1-11) at Browns (5-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Browns (-7).

Record ATS: Bengals 6-6; Browns 5-7.

Over/under: 42.

Times over/under: Bengals 3/9; Browns 3/9.

The scoop: It's first of two battles between Ohio rivals in last four weeks of regular season. Browns clinging to playoff hopes because they have three winnable games left plus Ravens, whom they already have beaten on the road. Last thing the tormented Browns need are the rumors that are sure to crop up that Mike McCarthy or Ron Rivera will replace Freddie Kitchens.

Outlook: Cleveland ignores the noise and fights off Bengals team that just had a big load taken off with win last week. Browns, 27-24.

Redskins (3-9) at Packers (9-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Packers (-12 1/2).

Record ATS: Redskins 5-7; Packers 7-5.

Over/under: 42.

Times over/under: Redskins 5/7; Packers 7/4/1.

The scoop: In 1932, Boston Braves (Redskins predecessors) lost to Packers, 21-0, behind three TD passes by Hall of Fame back Arnie Herber. Thought NFL teams did not throw the ball until after WWII? ... Redskins have won two in a row, over Lions and Panthers. Latter loss cost Ron Rivera his job. Usually it takes a loss to Buffalo to get a coach axed. ... After embarrassing loss at 49ers in prime time, Packers took it out on Giants last week.

Outlook: Green Bay can't afford not win this one in its battle with Vikings for NFC North title. Packers, 33-24.

Broncos (4-8) at Texans (8-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Texans (-9).

Record ATS: Broncos 7-5; Texans 6-6.

Over/under: 42 1/2.

Times over/under: Broncos 4/8; Texans 4/8.

The scoop: Rookie Drew Lock made first NFL start at QB for Denver in 23-20 home win over Chargers last week. ... Houston has won its last two, beating the Colts and Patriots, and now sits pretty atop AFC South.

Outlook: After two big wins, looking for Houston to take a deep breath and relax against capable Denver team. Texans, 24-23.

Lions (3-8-1) at Vikings (8-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Vikings (-13).

Record ATS: Lions 4-8; Vikings 6-6.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Lions 7/4/1; Vikings 7/5.

The scoop: David Blough, undrafted rookie from Purdue, made first NFL start for Detroit last week in Thanksgiving Day loss to Bears and passed for two touchdowns and 280 yards. ... Under Matt Patricia, Lions are 0-3 against division rival Vikings, including 42-20 loss on Oct. 20. Vikings have been feasting on Lions (75-39-2) for a long time after Detroit started 9-3-2. Vikes have had runs of 13-0 and 16-1 against Lions in their history.

Outlook: Lions have dropped last five and Minnesota is undefeated (5-0) at home. Vikings, 33-26.

Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Jets (-5).

Record ATS: Dolphins 6-6; Jets 4-8.

Over/under: 46.

Times over/under: Dolphins 6/6; Jets 5/7.

The scoop: Ex-Jet Ryan Fitzpatrick of Dolphins and Jets' great hope Sam Darnold have almost identical stats. Fitz 13 TDs-11 INTs, 82.2 rating; Sam 13-10, 84.0. Dolphins won first meeting 26-18 in South Florida. Two New York losses were to 1-11 Bengals and 3-9 Fish. Ouch. ... Fitzpatrick passed for 365 yards in double-comeback win over Eagles last week.

Outlook: Since Altuve home run, it's been a miserable finish to sports year in NYC. Jets gives Metro a little relief, 20-10.

Colts (6-6) at Buccaneers (5-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Bucs (-3).

Record ATS: Colts 6-6; Bucs 4-8.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Colts 6/6; Bucs 10/2.

The scoop: Only 49ers (349) in NFC have scored more than the Bucs (340). Nobody, however, has thrown more interceptions than Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston (20). WR Chris Godwin of Bucs leads league with nine TD receptions. ... Things seemed to be breaking right for Colts until losses to Texans and Titans in AFC South the last two weeks. Losses coincide with absence of RB Marlon Mack (hand).

Outlook: Indy has lost last two on road. Tampa Bay is only 1-4 at home, however. Buccaneers, 24-17.

Steelers (7-5) at Cardinals (3-8-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Steelers (-1).

Record ATS: Steelers 7-5; Cardinals 7-5.

Over/under: 43 1/2.

Times over/under: Steelers 4/8; Cardinals 6/6.

The scoop: Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges, from Samford, to start again for Steelers against Cards' Kyler Murray, Heisman Trophy winner and overall No. 1 pick in draft from Oklahoma. Doesn't seem fair, but ... six of Cards' eight losses were to teams with combined 57-15 records including 10-game winners Saints, 49ers (twice), Seahawks and Ravens.

Outlook: Keeping Steelers in playoff contention despite injuries to Roethlisberger, James Conner and Juju Smith-Schuster and mugging of Mason Rudolph has been masterful coaching job by Mike Tomlin and staff. Steelers, 28-20.

Giants (2-10) at Eagles (5-7)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Eagles (-9 1/2).

Record ATS: Giants 5-7; Eagles 5-7.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Times over/under: Giants 6/6; Eagles 6/6.

The scoop: Talking about NFL coaches on hot seat: How come nobody mentions Doug Pederson of underperforming Philadelphia? Injuries? Steelers and others have had theirs and not collapsed. ... Eli Manning returns as starter in place of injured rookie Daniel Jones (ankle). ... First of their two meetings. They play again in Meadowlands on Dec. 29.

Outlook: Win over Bills masked Eagles' problems. Something's not right. Eagles struggle to get by division rival, 30-27.

Dog of the day

Chargers (4-8) at Jaguars (4-8)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chargers (-3).

Record ATS: Chargers 3-9; Jaguars 5-7.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Chargers 3/9; Jaguars 6/6.

The scoop: Wasn't this projected as a preview of an AFC playoff game? Two most underachieving teams in the AFC may get both of their head coaches fired. ... Jaguars coach Doug Marrone goes back to rookie QB Gardner Minshew after Nick Foles bombed out for second week in a row following return from broken collarbone.

Outlook: Anthony Lynn's Chargers have lost last three, but none of their defeats this season has been by more than a touchdown. Chargers finally win a close one, 20-13.

Last week: Favorites were 8-8 straight up; 7-8-1 against the spread. Six games went over, 10 went under.

Last week's results: 9-4 straight up; 8-5 against the spread.

Season's record: 107-69-1 straight up; 87-90 against the spread.