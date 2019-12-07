My View: We process our grief in individual ways

By Marian Deutschman

Part I

How do you answer when hospice personnel ask how you’re doing? What are the appropriate responses? Coping? What are the synonyms for coping?

I needed a bunch of them over a two-year period of my husband’s decline in various health care facilities (some multiple times). I’m no longer denying the inevitable. Is coping the right word?

In the 25 months since he left home for the hospital emergency room on my birthday in 2017, I’ve met lots of fine people, heard many, many sad stories and learned to recognize what’s ahead of me. I didn’t interview for this job. I’m not an excellent caregiver, what with my impatience and lack of experience.

How does one prepare to lose a husband I’ve had for many decades of marriage? I have relied on being an advocate based on my own long-term care research experience. I don’t think people want to hear about that research anymore because he’s now so close to death. There’s no more room for advocacy and blaming someone for a system that can’t be a perfect fit for the needs of each person. Anger and bargaining become an exercise in futility.

After nine trips to the hospital emergency room, four stints at rehab, 15 months in assisted living and eight months in skilled nursing, he’s reached the stage where he is no longer capable of saying, “I love you, babe,” as I leave to go to my own home.

Part II

Since he passed away on Oct. 30, I’m learning that grieving is a highly individual experience that depends on your personality and coping style, your life experience, your faith, and the significance of the loss. I will add to that list – how long that person has been ill.

Grieving has no “normal” cycle or time limit. In 1969, psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross introduced the “five stages of grief” based on her studies of patients facing terminal illness. Many people have generalized them to include the death of a loved one. The five stages include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and, finally, acceptance. You do not have to go through each stage in order to heal. Some people resolve their grief without going through any of these stages.

People still ask, “How are you doing?” I’ve been blessed with many friends who come with a wealth of hugs, cards, gifts and lunch dates. Meanwhile, I’m recognizing the need to sort, save and dispose of my husband’s possessions, especially those that reflected his interest in trains, genealogy and travel. These are the memories that keep him alive.

As I look back, one of the greatest frustrations in the process of loss is the complicated, regulated bureaucratic structure of health care delivery. It’s important to question the bills whether or not you’re responsible for the payment. It is difficult but necessary to learn your options and the limitations for care. Advocacy is still a high priority for me.

On the positive side, I’ve learned that I have a wonderful family, have had a great husband, and fruitful learning experiences during my own long life. I appreciate that God has given me the life span to see my legacy. For me, it’s important to fill my life with productive activities leading to Part III of my journey.

Marian Deutschman, of Williamsville, is a retired professor whose Ph.D. research focus was long-term care.