Marrano begins final phase of Summerwind East patio homes in South Lancaster

For homebuyers who missed the opportunity to build a Marrano patio home in South Lancaster, there is one more chance with the final phase of Summerwind East Patio Homes.

“As the only patio home community in South Lancaster, this “premier destination” blends the perfect combination of lifestyle and location,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Marrano.

“For years, our customers had been asking for a patio home community in this location, so when we introduced the initial phase of Summerwind Patio Homes last year, it sold out quickly. Summerwind East will be our final phase offering a maintenance-free lifestyle, so we’re encouraging buyers to act now.”

Innovative designs and high-quality features today’s homeowners want combine to make Marrano patio homes a valuable choice. Introductory prices start in the low-$300,000s. The current patio home phase has 55 premier home sites — with choice cul-de-sac, pond view and deep, private lots that back up to permanent conservation land.

“Marrano is offering three unique patio home floor plans and special expansions like lofts, sunrooms, hobby rooms and even ‘man cave designs’ to make the home your own,” said Manns.

“Summerwind East is centrally located off William Street in South Lancaster and is ideal for the empty-nester who’s ready to take life easy or the busy professional who needs a carefree lifestyle to keep everything in order. As an added benefit, Summerwind East has condo status for significant property tax savings.”

The community creates a picturesque, country-like setting and a walkable neighborhood yet is still being close to shopping, dining and entertainment. South Lancaster has the unique advantage to reach just about anywhere in Western New York within 20 minutes, making it one of the best places to live.

“As an extra bonus and thank you to all homebuyers that contract to build a home by Dec. 31, 2019, Marrano will include a “Home for the Holidays Gift Package” worth thousands of dollars in free gifts,” Manns explained. “Don’t let this opportunity slip away.”

The model home at 8 Saybrook Drive is open for viewing Saturday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To visit Summerwind East Patio Homes, take William Street (past Bowen Road) to Avian Way to Saybrook Drive.

For more information, call Linda VanNortwick at 716-809-8677 or visit marrano.com.