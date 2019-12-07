Lewiston's Williams named WNY fundraising chief for state GOP

Jeffrey D. Williams of Lewiston, well-known in local development and political circles, has been named regional finance vice-chairman for the state Republican Committee.

"His incredible network of business, civic and political connections, combined with his dedication to our mission, will be a huge asset to the party as we seek to grow and strengthen our reach in every corner of the state," GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said.

Williams is a former clerk of the Niagara County Legislature who also has served on the Thruway Authority board. He's been an executive at National Grid and currently owns more than 800 multifamily housing units in Western New York, while serving on the boards of Artpark and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

He also was a member of the group that acquired Lewiston's old Frontier House in February.

"I’m honored to serve in this capacity and look forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work," Williams said.