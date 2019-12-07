KOSTRZEWSKI, Ladislaus J. "Walter"

KOSTRZEWSKI - Ladislaus J. "Walter"

December 5, 2019, beloved husband of Lillian (nee Dalach) Kostrzewski; cherished son of the late Stanley and Victoria Kostrzewski; dear brother of the late Benedict (Vaneda), Alphons (Hattie) Kostrzewski and Frances (Alex) Pietrzykowski; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9th, 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Walter was a WWII Army Air Force Veteran, joined St. Gregory the Great Parish in 1956 where he was an usher, member of the Knights of Columbus and the first Boy Scout Leader. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com