High School Extra: James scores 46 for Olean, Fredo has career-high for Mount Mercy

Olean senior Covi James had a career-high 46 points for the Huskies in an 80-78 victory over Jamestown in the finals of the Olean Booster Club Tipoff Tournament at Olean High School on Saturday.

James found paydirt from all parts of the court. He hit six 3-pointers and also went 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-3 swingman has been on the varisty roster for two seasons. With 10 seniors on the team last season, James only saw “limited minutes,” coach Tim Kolasinski said.

James’ brother, sophomore Zion, had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Jamestown got off to an early 8-0 lead before Olean’s offense was able to get into the game. The Huskies took control with a 23-point third quarter and closed out the Red Raiders.

“When we are scoring, we like to try to dictate tempo of the game,” Kolasinski said.

“We were able to speed the game up, create some opportunities for rebounds and steals and get some turnovers that helped us get back in the game.”

Fredo has career-high

Hannah Fredo had a career-high 29 points for Mount Mercy as the Magic dispatched Emerson, 48-26, in a nonleague contest.

Fredo’s previous high was 18 points. She added 14 rebounds for a double-double for Mount Mercy.

East beats Iroquois

Danny Carter had another big night for Buffalo East as the Panthers beat Iroquois in the Cataract Classic tournament, 72-62.

Carter had 24 points to go along with four assists and four steals. He had 19 points against Frontier on Friday.

He and the Chiefs’ Matt Matla were named the game’s MVP. Matla had 24 points for Iroquois.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Niagara Falls overcame a 24-22 halftime deficit to defeat Cardinal O’Hara, 77-39.

The Wolverines’ Jaemon Turner led all scorers with 39 points, 20 of which came in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Breht Swiech had 29 points for Williamsville North in a 59-53 win over Bishop Timon.

Swiech had a game-high five 3-pointers in the win.

Iroquois wins tourney

Iroquois had three players score double-digit points as the Chiefs took down Mount St. Mary in the championship round of the Iroquois girls basketball tournament, 61-38.

Logan Streety, who made the All-ECIC Small Schools roster last May, led all scorers with 23 points.

Emily McLaughlin knocked down five 3-pointers and had 19 points while Madelyn Lyons had 10 points for the Chiefs.

OP hockey wins big

Orchard Park dominated Section I’s North Rockland to the tune of an 11-4 win at the Fabulous 21 Tournament at the Ice Hutch in Mount Vernon.

Ryan Licursi led the Quakers with four goals and two assists.

West Seneca West played John Jay-Cross River to a 0-0 tie after overtime. Griffin McAndrews made 38 saves for the Indians.