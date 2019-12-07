GENNARO, Maria G. (Ciappa)

December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Rosario Gennaro; loving mother of Thomas (Carrie) and Joseph (Sally) Gennaro; devoted grandmother of Marielle, Alyssa, Jacob, Sara, Mia, and Emma Gennaro; sister of Leonard (Teresa) Ciappa. Family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Monday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com