Brave participants take the 13th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge

Photo: 1 / 91

The Polar Plunge returned for a 13th time on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Woodlawn Beach, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics New York. It's a full day of wacky costumes and defeating the mental hurdle of sprinting into freezing waters, but it's all for a legitimate cause.