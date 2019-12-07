COHEN, Gary N. M.D.

COHEN - Gary N. M.D. Passed Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Deborah Cohen; devoted father of Jonathan (Clara), David (Norah) Cohen and the late Elizabeth "Betsy" (Michael Gallacher) Cohen; loving grandfather of Amy, Mirabelle, Jacob and Emily Cohen; brother of Michael (Joan) Cohen, M.D. Also survived by many loving nieces and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Monday at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at amherstmemorialchapel.com. The family will be observing a period of mourning at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6-8 PM.