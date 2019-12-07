CHURCH, Rodney A.

CHURCH - Rodney A. Sanborn, NY. Husband of late Marilyn N. (Nadin) Church; father of James (Bonnie) Church, Sara Church and Laura Church. Brother of Jane (late Richard) Titterson. Grandfather of Jacob Church, Arielle (Nick) Rosemellia, Billy, Alex and Colt Kumm and Logan Haseley. Great-grandfather of Bella and Loralei Rosemellia. Memorial Services on Monday, at 11:00 AM at Hope United Methodist Church, 2914 Upper Mountain Rd., Pekin, NY. Memorials to Hope United Methodist Church or Niagara Hospice House. For guest register online, please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com.