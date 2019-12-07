UB to play undefeated DePaul

The UB men’s basketball team will be in action Sunday as the Bulls travel to Chicago, Ill., for a 5 p.m. game with undefeated DePaul University at the Wintrust Arena (FS1).

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and the first time that UB has played an unbeaten squad since they lost to Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2015, 84-63.

The Blue Demons (9-0) are on their longest win streak since the 1986-87 season, when they started 16-0. DePaul is coming off of a 65-60 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Two names to look out for on DePaul’s side are Charlie Moore and Paul Reed. Moore is tenth in the entire NCAA averaging seven assists per game, while Reed is tied for third in the country in double-doubles with six this season.

DePaul is also strong from beyond the arc. They own an 815-game streak with at least one 3-pointer and have 13 in the past three games.

Niagara will host Colgate

Niagara’s men’s team will look for two wins in a row as Colgate travels to the Gallagher Center for a 1 p.m. tipoff. The two teams haven’t played each other since Dec. 21, 2000.

The Purple Eagles (1-5) are coming off their first victory of the season, a 65-61 nailbiter over Norfolk State on Dec. 1.

Colgate (6-3) dispatched Binghamton, 82-74, on Wednesday for its fifth straight win.

The Raiders have averaged 74.4 points per game this season. They also have the third-highest point margin in the Patriot league at plus-3.3 points.

Canisius falls to Vermont

Canisius’ womens basketball team fell to 1-5 on the season after a 76-53 loss to Vermont at the Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vt.

Five Vermont players had double-digit points. Josie Larkins and Emma Utterback led the team with 15 each.

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks had 19 points for Canisius.

The Griffs are off until Dec. 19 when they play in the Hatter Classic.