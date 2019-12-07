BONNER, John D. "JACK"

December 4, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY. Dear father of John, Daniel (Florrie), Michael (Jackie), Kevin (Melissa) and the late Patrick Bonner; dearest grandpa of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Margaret (Fran) Heyden and the late Mary (Ted) Spiesz, Patrick (Ginny) and Sheila Bondanza. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 822-4371 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd. - same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady Of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" (please assemble at church). Jack was a member of the Knights of Equity Court 5 and the last surviving member of the "Irish Ploughboys. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery.