Bona's Final Four team basks in Reilly Center glow on its 50th anniversary

ALLEGANY – It was just like old times for the members of Western New York’s all-time greatest college basketball team.

St. Bonaventure’s 1970 Final Four team basked in the love from a sellout crowd at the Reilly Center Saturday when it was honored on its 50th anniversary after the Bonnies’ victory over Hofstra University.

“We played here 50 years ago, but it feels like 10,” Billy Kalbaugh told a standing and cheering crowd of 5,480.

“It’s wonderful to be with my old teammates,” Kalbaugh said. “We’re together for 20 minutes, and it’s just like it was 20 years ago. Bubba Gary is as loud as ever, and we have a wonderful time. there’s a lot of respect and a lot of love.”

“It’s been awesome, it’s been breathtaking,” said Matt Gantt. “It’s a great time, great moments. This is the way it’s supposed to be.”

“I want to thank everyone for coming out,” Bob Lanier told the crowd. “My four years here were the best of my lifetime. I enjoyed the enthusiasm and the friendships that were formed. And over the last 50 years, it’s just been remarkable. I think that was the reason for our success.”

Lanier, battling bladder cancer and looking thinner than usual, was mobbed by fans on the court after the brief ceremony.

He and his 1970 teammates had dinner with the current Bona players Friday night. Afterward, the old Bonnies stopped off in Allegany to the Burton Pub, a beloved student and alumni stomping ground.

“We were able to go to the Burton last night,” Lanier said. “And I want you to know we didn’t have the hamburgers. Thank you all!”

“We had dinner with the guys last night, and I think we got them fired up a little bit,” Gantt said.

“I challenged them too, because somebody’s wearing my number,” he said of No. 35, currently worn by freshman forward Justin Winston. “I told him if he didn’t play well he’s going to have a problem with me. He came out and did his thing.”

Besides Lanier, Kalbaugh and Gantt, members of the 1970 team in attendance were: Tom Baldwin, Gene Fahey, Greg Gary, Paul Grys, Paul Hoffman, Mike Kull, Dale Tepas and Vic Thomas.

The 20-man Bona 100-year anniversary team was honored at halftime. Nine members of that team were in attendance. Besides Lanier, Gantt and Kalbaugh, the others were: J.R. Bremer, Marques Green, Glenn Hagan, Mark Jones, Greg Sanders and Tim Winn.

The song “Wade in the Water,” which was the unofficial theme song of the Bona team in the late 1960s and early '70s, played during the introductions.

“Today the atmosphere for the game was just like it was when we were playing,” Kalbaugh said. “It’s a terrific atmosphere, and Mark Schmidt has something to do with that. He reaches out to people, and he’s doing a great job.”

The ’70 team lost in the national semifinals, 91-83, to Jacksonville, led by 7-foot-2 center Artis Gilmore. Of course, that game was played without Lanier, who tore up his knee in the second half of the East Regional blowout win over Villanova the weekend before.

Gantt said he gets reminded on every trip back to Bona about the fact he outjumped Gilmore for the opening tip in the semifinal.

“I get that all the time,” he laughed. “That’s normal for me.”

And the old Bonnies have no doubt they would have won it all had Lanier not gone down. UCLA, which beat Jacksonville for the title, had a great team in 1970. But the Bruins were without a star center, with little-remembered Steve Patterson taking over for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had graduated in 1969.

“Oh man, no contest, are you kidding?” Gantt said of a Lanier-Patterson matchup.

Kalbaugh referenced a quote from UCLA coach John Wooden, made in an interview with Bona alum Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post, that the Bonnies would have beaten the Bruins two out of 10.

“I disagree with him,” Kalbaugh said. “I’ll reverse that. I think we win eight out of 10.”