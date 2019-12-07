Beating sends man to hospital with severe facial injuries

A 37-year-old Niagara Falls man suffered severe head and facial injuries, including a possible brain bleed, after being beaten outside a Byrd Avenue apartment early Saturday, Niagara Falls police said.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Byrd Avenue at 5:30 a.m., but found no one at the scene. Officers tracked fresh shoe prints in the snow to a residence in the 400 block of 16th Street, where they located the victim, Nelson Quinones, inside his residence.

Quinones initially told police he had been jumped by five men, then changed his story to being beaten by one man armed with a baseball bat or pipe, police said. A witness to the assault told police Quinones was attacked by one single man.

Quinones was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where police said doctors reported the victim likely had "multiple" facial fractures and a possible brain bleed, and that he would be transferred to Erie County Medical Center for more comprehensive treatment.