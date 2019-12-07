ARCARA, Ann M. (Miller)

Of Amherst, NY. Passed away Monday December 2, 2019, with family by her side. Ann was born June 5, 1951, in Dunkirk NY. Daughter of Grover and Henrietta Miller; beloved wife of Frank Arcara; devoted mother of Charles (Mary Jo), Castellana Jr. and the late Mary Castellana; cherished grandmother of Mikayla and Francesca. Sister of the late Mike (Sharon) Miller, Patricia (Butch) Joffer and the late step-brother Van (Gloria) Miller. Funeral services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.B. Amatomical Gift Program.