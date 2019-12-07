Amherst steals win from Niagara Falls at Cataract Classic

Featuring two days of enticing matchups, a collegiate-quality pep band and enthusiastic support from local fans, the annual Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls is “by far the best venue for high school basketball,” in Western New York, according to Amherst coach Chris Kensy.

Amherst has entered the Wolvearena for past showcases, but Friday’s opening night of the 20th Cataract Classic was the first time Kensy’s team played one of the marquee games against host Niagara Falls.

For half the game, Amherst had trouble adjusting to the bright lights on the big stage and keeping pace with Niagara Falls’ frenetic pace. Finding traction in the third quarter, the Tigers clawed back from a 16-point deficit and finished the fourth with a flourish to win, 66-63.

The comeback stunned most in the crowd of nearly 900 people as the Tigers roared onto the floor to celebrate following Jaylen Stewart’s two-handed exclamation jam at the buzzer.

While security guards hustled to clear the gym, Stewart and his teammates lingered in the locker room, savoring the victory as well as the postgame pizza party.

“This is a really big win for us,” said Stewart, who scored 32 points and earned game MVP honors. “We were the underdogs. Nobody looks at us like we are a really good team like everybody looks at Niagara Falls. But I’m pretty confident we are going to have a good season. This could be one of the best teams Amherst has had in a long time.”

Stewart and backcourt partner Nick O’Neil led the way for Amherst. The seniors combined for 59 points and made pivotal plays during the frantic final minute.

O’Neil scored 12 of his 27 points during the Tigers’ third-quarter rally and hit two free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining to give Amherst its first lead of the game.

“It came down to the end and I love that,” O’Neil said. “That’s what I live for. To play in games like this.”

Stewart, an All-WNY honorable mention and lone returning starter from a team that went 19-4 and reached the Section VI Class A-2 final, last season matched his career high by scoring 32 for the second consecutive game. He also contributed seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Kensy cited Stewart and O’Neil’s varsity experience as key factors in Amherst’s ability to overcome the poor first-half performance. Stewart spent two seasons at Park before transferring to Amherst last season and O’Neil is a third-year varsity player.

“When your leaders are calm, everyone else will follow suit,” Kensy said. “They are both guys who are very capable of carrying the team. Ideally, we’d like to share the wealth a little bit more. But we had two guys who took it upon themselves to say we are not losing.”

The other Tigers “did a lot of the glue stuff for us,” Kensy said. “They boxed out, got rebounds and took charges.”

After Stewart hit two free throws to cut Niagara Falls’ lead to 63-60, senior forward Myles Cooper drew an offensive foul in the paint that gave the Tigers the ball back with 1:07 remaining.

Stewart scored on a drive to make it 63-62 and set the stage for a wild closing sequence.

As the Wolverines tried to run out the clock, Stewart made a steal before losing the ball out of bounds. Niagara Falls coughed up the ball again before Cooper dove to the ground and forced a tie-up, but the Wolverines regained possession with 12.5 seconds remaining.

Amherst got the ball back on a five-second violation but Niagara Falls’ Tyler Sanders stole the inbounds pass and got fouled with 8.5 seconds left. Sanders missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Wolverines made the mistake of fouling O’Neil despite having the lead in the final seconds.

Stewart made another steal at midcourt before Niagara Falls could attempt a last shot and streaked in for the game-ending slam.

Tailing Stewart on the breakaway while the final seconds ticked away “was the best feeling in the world,” O’Neil said. “I was right behind him clapping for my boy. Seeing him dunk that was amazing.”

In stealing the win, Amherst (2-0) spoiled the opening night for a Niagara Falls team that is trying to prove it is still one of WNY’s top programs after a tumultuous offseason.

The Wolverines won the Section VI Class AA championship and reached the state semifinals last season before losing coach Sal Constantino along with star guards Willie Lightfoot and Jalen Bradberry.

Longtime assistant Brent Gadacz took over as head coach following the resignation of Constantino, who continued his role as Cataract Classic organizer. Bradberry, a second-team All-WNY selection and the Wolverines’ leading scorer last season, transferred to Park and Lightfoot, a first-team All-WNY pick as a freshman, departed for Sunrise Christian Prep in Kansas.

For the first half Friday, the Wolverines looked like the same juggernaut that has overwhelmed most local opponents since opening the area’s largest public school in 2000.

Senior guard Jaemon Turner (22 points) showed that Niagara Falls’ tradition of outstanding lead guards will continue. But the Wolverines also boast a bigger front line than they’ve had in at least a decade, with 6-foot-6-inch transfer Bryce Smith (nine points) joining 6-foot-5-inch Joey Palka, and the 6-foot-3 inch Sanders (17 points) returning as a senior captain after missing last season with an injury.

The Wolverines will get a chance for redemption when they host Cardinal O’Hara at 6 p.m. Saturday to close out the Cataract Classic. The Hawks ended last season as the No. 1-ranked small school in Western New York and are led by senior point guard Avion Harris, a Niagara Falls native.

Saturday’s Cataract Classic schedule also features: Wilson vs. Global Concepts (noon); Iroquois vs. East (1:30 p.m.); Williamsville North vs. Bishop Timon (3 p.m.); and Williamsville South vs. Bishop Kearney (4:30 p.m.).

Amherst’s next game is at ECIC II and Main Street rival Williamsville South on Wednesday. The Tigers will host O’Hara on Friday.