66-year-old pedestrian killed in Hamburg crash

A 66-year-old Blasdell woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Lake Avenue, Town of Hamburg police said Saturday.

Patrol officers and EMS personnel responded to a report of a struck pedestrian and found Marguerite Oneil unresponsive on the side of the roadway, east of South Park Avenue, at about 5:30 p.m.

They attempted lifesaving measures at the scene and while transporting her to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police department's Facebook post.

The accident is being investigated by the Town of Hamburg Police Accident Investigation Unit. The driver of the vehicle that struck Oneil is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police were assisted at the scene by Newton Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, Blasdell Volunteer Fire Department, Village of Blasdell Police Department and AMR Ambulance Service.