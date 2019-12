ZASTROW, Douglas J.

ZASTROW - Douglas J. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 16, 2019. Father of Shanon Roberts, Sean (Jennifer) Zastrow, and Sara Zastrow; brother of Roxanne Zastrow-Benton; brother-in-law of Trisha Zastrow. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).