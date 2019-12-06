WILLIAMS, Charles Anthony

WILLIAMS - Charles Anthony Entered into eternal rest on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Dr. Tonja M. (nee Benson) Williams; dearest father of Desiree L. Williams and Kelly M. Williams; grandfather of Cortland Nasir Boone; son of the late Charles Edward and Dolores Rita Williams; brother of Pamela R. Williams, Jacqueline S. (Reginald) Thompson and Kenneth L. Williams (Nicole Denton, fiance;) of Snellville, GA; son-in-law of Elizabeth Benson; brother-in-law of Michelle (Donald) Swaggard; nephew of Carl Bess, Charles Vinson of Omaha, NE, Derelaine Franklin and Rebecca Bess. Also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Thomas t. Edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Friday December 6, 2019 from 4-6 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 459 Clinton St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Jacquelyn Ross-Brown officiating. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Mr. Williams was a member of Paramount Lodge #73, Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons, under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Saturday at 10:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com