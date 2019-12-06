Videos tie ex-gang leader to triple murder, burned-out van, abandoned child

Prosecutors say the video is both clear and disturbing in what it shows.

Late on a Sunday night in mid-September, Jariel Cobb and James Reed can be seen carrying more than a half-dozen black contractor bags to a fire pit behind a home on Box Avenue, according to court papers.

Later, a medical examiner found human remains and bones in the fire pit.

Cobb and Reed are in custody on drug charges, but federal prosecutors believe they are also tied to the deaths of a Florida couple found inside a burned-out minivan on Tonawanda Street.

The couple's 3-year-old son was later found abandoned but alive on Potomac Avenue.

"The footage is excellent," Assistant U.S Attorney Brendan T. Cullinane said in court of the video showing Cobb and Reed. "You can see what's going on. You can see who is there, as long as it's angled, and you can see who is in the picture. And it's disturbing what it shows."

Even more important, perhaps, prosecutors point to a second video showing two individuals and a toddler leaving the scene of the minivan fire on Tonawanda Street.

Since then, police have confirmed that human remains found inside the van are those of Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, 24, and Miguel Valentin-Colon, 31, the couple that arrived here from Florida shortly before the murders. They were traveling in a rented white van with their son, Noelvin, and a friend, 29-year-old Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred.

"Shown in that video running away from what appears to be the explosion of this Chrysler Pacifica is a person named Jariel Cobb," Cullinane told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy at the time of Cobb's arrest in September.

Cobb, the former head of the Cash Money Gang, a violent Buffalo street gang broken up more than a decade ago, is well known to the FBI and Buffalo police. Those are the two agencies investigating what court papers refer to as a triple murder, though they do not identify Roman-Audiffred as the person whose remains were found in the fire pit.

In 2006, Cobb was one of 18 people arrested in a raid that included more than 300 federal, state and local law enforcement officials and targeted more than 20 locations in Buffalo, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga.

Cobb was sentenced to prison – his second stint there – because of his leadership role in the gang and, after his release, remained on the feds' radar. He had previously served time in the 1990s for drug dealing while with the Goodyear Crew, another Buffalo street gang.

Lawyers for Cobb and Reed declined to comment this week but, in the past, defense attorneys have noted that none of their clients is charged with murder. The allegations against them were made public during a bail hearing for Destenee Bell, a co-defendant in their drug case.

"There is nothing in this indictment about a murder," Judith Kubiniec, Bell's defense lawyer, said at the time.

Cullinane argued during Bell's bail hearing that she had substantial, if not direct, involvement in the three deaths and may have taken part in the destruction of evidence.

He also pointed several times to Cobb's involvement and, at one point, noted that yet another video showed Cobb's red Kia Optima parked next to the white minivan. The videos came from city surveillance cameras mounted on poles as well as from an FBI camera on a pole outside the Box Avenue home.

"Law enforcement also recovered a gas can, multiple bottles of torch fluid, bloody clothing and all near a fire pit," he said, referring to the house on Box.

During the bail hearing, Cullinane said the use of gas and torch fluid is evident on the video, which showed the fire raging at certain times.

He also referred to the medical examiner who was brought to the Box Avenue house and asked to examine the human remains found there.

"These were fresh," Cullinane told McCarthy. "Those were the words, I was told, of the medical examiner's plain-view examination of the bones."

The FBI and Buffalo police continue to look for evidence of Cobb's ties to the Buffalo couple but, according to three law enforcement sources, it may have to do with two kilograms of suspected cocaine found in the couple's hotel room.

Sources said the suspected cocaine was discovered inside a cooler in the hotel, which is near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Investigators think the drugs could help establish a reason for why Merced-Plaud, Valentin-Colon and Roman-Audiffred were in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Noelvin is in the custody of relatives.