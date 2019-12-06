Share this article

South Park football remembers Coach Nate

Nate Dunbar will be remembered by South Park football coach Tim Delaney as a man who dealt with kids well who was beloved by the Sparks.

The South Park volunteer assistant coach died Thursday at age of 46. According to Delaney, Dunbar had a heart attack last winter and had since been in a coma.

Dunbar joined the Sparks’ coaching staff in 2015 – the year they went on to become the first Buffalo Public Schools football program to win Section VI and New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championships. He coached running backs and was involved with all of the team’s offseason work. He was a familiar face to most members of South Park. Dunbar coached several future Sparks at the youth level with the Buffalo Wolverines, according to Delaney.

During the Section VI final, the team ran through a banner inscribed with the words “4 Nate.”

“The kids loved him,” Delaney said. “He knew a ton of guys ... Even kids who didn’t know him before joining the program would get to know him and love him.”

Funeral details are still pending.

