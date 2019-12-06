Sheriff: Pendleton highway superintendent used town equipment, employees for personal benefit

Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey R. Stowell was charged Friday with stealing 72 tons of town-owned paving material for use at his home and having town employees work on his personal equipment on town time.

Stowell's attorney, George V.C. Muscato, said Stowell is building a new home for himself on Campbell Boulevard, but denied the charges.

"I'm not acknowledging that he took anything," Muscato said.

Stowell pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday morning in Lockport Town Court, where the case was taken after both Pendleton justices recused themselves.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office charged Stowell, 59, with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and four misdemeanors: three counts of petit larceny and one count of official misconduct.

The felony grand larceny charge resulted from Stowell allegedly taking the 72 tons of "Suit-Kote stone/material," valued at $12,816, on Nov. 27, according to the charges filed by Sheriff's Office investigators Brian Harrer and Justin Birmingham.

Suit-Kote is a Cortland company that produces paving material.

"This material that they're claiming is worth $12,000 really is discarded material and really has no value, or little value," Muscato contended.

"That is contrary to the facts as I know them to be," said Mary Jean Bowman, Niagara County second assistant district attorney.

"We have an estimate from the provider of the stone," District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said.

The official misconduct charge alleges that Stowell, throughout this year, had town workers deliver the 72 tons of material to his home and also, at various times during this year, directed them to "to repair his own personal equipment while the town employees while on town time."

Bowman wouldn't say what the equipment in question was.

The petit larceny counts relate to three auto parts purchases charged to the town at a local NAPA Auto Parts store. Stowell allegedly placed the parts in his personal vehicle.

The alleged purchases were a $141.61 battery and an $18.99 windshield wiper on Nov. 18, and a $14.64 headlight on Oct. 19.

"We deny that," Muscato said.

Stowell, who was released on his own recognizance by Lockport Town Justice Bradley D. Marble, is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 14, if the case remains in Lockport. Court officials said there's a chance it might be transferred to another court.

Town officials cooperated with the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Sheriff's Office said.

Stowell, a registered Conservative, was first elected highway superintendent in 2003. He's been re-elected every two years since then, including last month, and except for 2013, he's been unopposed every time.

His salary this year is $48,537, and the 2020 town budget, adopted last month, gives Stowell a raise to $49,750.

Because Stowell is an elected official, he can't be suspended or placed on leave because of the charges, Wojtaszek said.

If convicted of a felony, he would lose his job, however.

The last Niagara County public official charged in a similar case was Steven C. Richards, who resigned as Town of Niagara supervisor in 2014 after being indicted on 28 counts of misappropriating town property and labor.

Richards pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of official misconduct for sending a town crew to Lancaster in 2010 to pick up a sewer receiver that was installed in the parking lot of Richards' auto repair shop. He was sentenced to probation and paid $1,240 in restitution.