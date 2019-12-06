SCHULTZ, W. Jack

Schultz - W. Jack December 5, 2019 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Harter). Dearest father of Christian (Karen) and Stefen (Julie) Schultz. Cherished grandfather of Ian, Nicholas, Cody, Joshua and Lauren. Dear brother of the late Robert (Betty) Schultz and Irene late (Joseph) Conticelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on SUNDAY from 3-7 at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME 784 Main St. East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11AM at St. Vincent DePaul, Springbrook. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com