Sale approved for Lockport building to be converted to artists' apartments

The City of Lockport development agency has agreed to sell a largely vacant industrial building to a Poughkeepsie company that intends to convert it into apartments aimed at artists.

However, although the $750,000 sale contract was approved Thursday, the city's Community Development Director Brian M. Smith said it may be a lengthy wait for title to Building 3 at Harrison Place to officially change hands.

That's because the buyer, Kearney Realty Group, of Poughkeepsie, is seeking state tax credits and grants to help finance its hope of converting the 140,000-square-foot building into residences.

Harrison Place is the former Harrison Radiator complex at Walnut and Washburn streets in Lockport, now a multi-tenant business facility. Building 3, a three-story concrete and brick building with a glass-roofed atrium, is the least used of the four buildings on the site.

Harrison Place will lease-back part of the first floor from Kearney to continue its use as a business incubator, Smith said.