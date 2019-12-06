OSINSKI, Donna M.

OSINSKI - Donna M. Age 46 of Eden, NY, died suddenly December 1, 2019. Devoted daughter of Thomas and Francine (nee Hafner) Osinski; caring sister of David (Renee) Osinski, Barbara (A.J.) Alford, Mary (Jeff) Sharman, Carol Heffernan, Paul (Carla), Michael (Erica) and William (Laura) Osinski; loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call, Sunday from 1-8 PM at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a Mass on Monday at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Eden American Legion Post #880. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com