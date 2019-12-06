NT to hold hearing on banning vaping around City Hall

The use of electronic cigarettes would be illegal around North Tonawanda City Hall if the Common Council passes a new ordinance, following a Dec. 17 public hearing.

Republican Alderman Mark D. Berube, the sponsor of the measure, said Friday that tobacco smoking already is barred on the City Hall property.

"In our current code, there was nothing relating to vaping," Berube said.

Also, the current no-smoking rules, adopted in 1990, have no teeth, he said.

"There was basically no enforcement mechanism," Berube said.

Under his proposal, judges would be allowed to fine violators up to $250, jail them for 15 days, or both.