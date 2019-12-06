Nostalgic 'Christmas Over the Tavern' is a Buffalo story told in broad strokes

First, let's hear it for the fabulous Fesmire brothers – Isaac, Joel and Samuel – who play the Pazinski boys with such panache in this year's version of "Christmas Over the Tavern." Like the brothers Marx (Groucho, Chico, Harpo) and Howard (Moe, Curly, Shemp) before them, these three appear to have never met a gag they didn't like or a joke so corny they wouldn't tell it. Bravo to them all.

Clearly, life above the most famous fictional 1950s bar on Seneca Street is in good hands. Wendy Hall and Caroline Schettler, who were in the show's world premiere last year at MusicalFare, return as mom Ellen and daughter Annie. Peter Horn steps in to give us a suitably frustrated dad Chet, and Pamela Rose Mangus is back in the habit as the ruler-swinging, clicker-clacking Sister Clarissa.

All are having quite a romp with the musical's move to Shea's more spacious 710 Theatre, which also has a sentimental connection of its own. Twenty-five years ago, when the venue was called Studio Arena, Buffalo-born playwright Tom Dudzick introduced the Pazinskis to Buffalo in this same theater with the premiere of his massive hit "Over the Tavern." That show, inspired by Dudzick's Polonia childhood over his family's tavern, debuted years before his old neighborhood was resurrected as Larkinville, and was such a success Studio Arena brought it back for the next two years with good reason.

Even though nostalgia for the Eisenhower years has evolved into trendy appreciation of "midcentury modern" (love that vinyl kitchen set!), the Pazinskis still resonate in the here and now as a real family living real lives, with dreams not much different in this century. For the boys, Eddie (Samuel Fesmire) the would-be cartoonist might now be aspiring to be a game animator, and Joel Fesmire's incorrigible comedian Rudy (who grows up to be Dudzick) could be a YouTube star. Georgie (Isaac Fesmire), with his learning disabilities, and athletic sister Annie might still have challenges but would find the world a more accepting place.

As Rudy, young Joel (he's in seventh grade and home-schooled, according to the program) gives it his all, delivering the 1950s one-liners like we're hearing them for the first time. He also has a nice touch with the tossaway lines. When his Mom says that a lawyer asked her how to get to Kleinhans Music Hall, he responds almost desperately, "I hope you told him to practice!"

Dudzick hangs this edition in his "Tavern" series on the crisis of a Christmas that almost isn't, with Chet's crabbiness reaching so deeply into angry despair that the family will do anything not to provoke him. Dudzick's gift is that he makes all of this genuinely touching underneath a heavy layer of laughter. When the kids sing about the charms of Christmas on Seneca Street, they include the "cough / from the bum in the doorway / who's sleeping it off," and Sister Clarissa pulls no punches when chastising the pessimistic Chet for saying "since the age of 4, 'Poor me, poor me,' / well there you go – you're poor!"

You need to work a little to keep up with the pointedly funny song lyrics, set to a funky blend of jazzy Christmas carols. While there are no clunkers in the numbers, after a while it all begins to feel like too much of a good thing and we start looking for some kind of resolution well before it decides to arrive. However, when it does, we see that Dudzick has fine-tuned the show's ending to send the family off with a touch more holiday magic.

As for the behind-the-scenes staff, all were totally on their game. John Fredo kept his characters' working-class style in mind with his comfortable choreography, Mark Vona as music director is a gift to our ears and Dyan Burlingame's Buffalo-based set translate well to the larger stage. It's no surprise that Randy Kramer's sure direction shows a hometown appreciation for the material and the audience.

All of last year's performances in the smaller MusicalFare venue sold out. Moving to a larger venue will help, but I expect the Pazinskis will still be having a houseful of guests for their very Buffalo Christmas.

Theater review

"Christmas Over the Tavern"

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre through Dec. 22. Tickets are $49 (sheas.org).