Niagara Falls grants $250,000 to downtown hotel project

A new hotel on Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls will receive a cash grant of up to $250,000 from a city development agency.

The NFC Development Corp. approved the grant Thursday for Plati Niagara – a company owned by the Strangio family – toward its planned $17.8 million Cambria hotel at 311 Rainbow Blvd.

The 120-room, seven-story hotel is to be built by Plati Niagara next door to the company's existing Wingate by Wyndham hotel.

The area's first Cambria hotel, a Choice Hotels brand, will be accompanied on the same parcel by three two-story, two-unit apartment buildings.

Thomas J. DeSantis, acting city economic development director, said the $250,000 won't be paid up front. It will be a reimbursement for Plati Niagara's expenses. If the hotel comes in under budget, the grant will be reduced by a corresponding percentage, DeSantis said.

In November, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted Plati Niagara 10 years of property, sales and mortgage tax breaks, saving the company an estimated $2.5 million.