Share this article

print logo

New outpatient surgery center opens in Amherst

WNY Medical Management CEO C. Anthony Lyons said planning for the new Amherst Surgery Center on Sheridan Drive started five years ago. (Photo provided by WNY Medical Management)
Published |Updated

WNY Medical Management this week hosted a grand opening this week of its new $3 million, 16,379-square-foot Amherst Surgery Center.

Physicians from across the region will perform outpatient procedures to provide pain relief and address orthopedic, spine, vascular, OB/GYN and gastrointestinal challenges; breast, general and plastic surgeries also will be performed.

The company expects to schedule as many at 4,000 surgeries in the center’s four operating rooms and two large procedure rooms during the next year at 3112 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

WNY Medical CEO C. Anthony Lyons said planning for the center started five years ago. The physician-owned company also operates the Pain Management Surgery Center at 700 Michigan Ave., Buffalo.

More than a dozen surgical centers have opened in the region in recent years as surgical training, devices and techniques, as well as pre-surgical and rehab protocols, have advanced. Procedures in those centers tend to cost far less than when performed in acute-care hospitals.

“More than ever, patients are realizing the added safety and value to having outpatient surgical procedures at specialized surgical centers,” Lyons said. “We look forward to being able to provide tremendous care and convenience to our patients.”

Owners hope up to 4,000 outpatient procedures will be performed in the first year of operations at Amherst Surgery Center. (Photo provided by WNY Medical Management)

Story topics: /

Scott ScanlonScott Scanlon– Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.

There are no comments - be the first to comment