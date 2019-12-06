New judge will ease – but not end – federal court backlog in Buffalo

WASHINGTON – Buffalo lawyer John L. Sinatra Jr. will become the region's newest federal judge any day now, a move that should help ease – but not end – a backlog of cases that has grown so long that local courts have been handing off civil cases to judges from other states.

Sinatra's confirmation by the Senate this week culminated a five-and-a half-year saga that began in 2014 when U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny announced plans to move to senior status and reduce his caseload the following spring.

Since Skretny's announcement, the median wait time – from filing to disposition – for civil cases in the Western District of New York has ballooned from 9.4 months to 14 months, federal judicial statistics show.

That increase happened despite the help of judges from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, who have been reviewing some Western New York civil cases remotely, said Frank P. Geraci Jr., of Rochester, chief U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of New York.

"Filling this vacancy is certainly going to provide a tremendous relief to our judges, who have worked incredibly hard for a few years to keep up with the caseload," Geraci said.

Sinatra's confirmation should ease, but not fix, the backload of cases in Buffalo.

Sinatra will be the fourth full-time federal judge in Western New York. But both Geraci and Daniel C. Oliverio – chairman emeritus at Buffalo's Hodgson Russ law firm, where Sinatra works – said the Western District ought to have a fifth full-time federal judge.

They say that because federal statistics show the local federal court is overloaded. Out of the 94 federal courts nationwide, only eight had longer wait times on civil cases than the local court did in the year ending March 31.

"Obviously this district is one of the busiest in the country, and having Judge Sinatra on the bench will certainly help our judges get through the high volume of cases," Oliverio said. "Nonetheless, I believe there's an argument that we should have another judge in this district to help relieve the backlog of both the criminal and civil cases that our senior judges are working on so diligently."

Under federal law, courts must give priority to criminal cases, meaning the backlog in the local U.S. courts predominantly falls on the civil side.

While the number of criminal cases in the Western District has largely remained steady over the past five years, the total number of civil cases before the court increased from 1,262 in the year ending March 31, 2014, to 1,691 in the year ending this March 31. Local lawyers say that 34% increase stems in part from a large nationwide increase in Social Security disability lawsuits, but also from the sheer inability of the district's four judges – two of them semiretired – to keep up.

As a result, the average wait time on such cases in Western New York is nearly eight months longer than in Manhattan.

While the local backlog is growing, it's nothing new. Geraci noted that the policymaking body for the U.S. courts has been seeking a fifth full-time federal judge for Western New York since 1982, but that Congress has never acted on that request.

"Certainly a fifth judge would make a huge difference," Geraci said. "Buffalo has a very large caseload."

That backlog built up in recent years in part because of the drama that unfolded in trying to fill Skretny's slot.

In 2014, Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York – now the Democratic minority leader – pressed then-President Obama to name former U.S. Attorney Denise O'Donnell to take Skretny's place.

But Obama sat on O'Donnell's prospective nomination for a year, prompting her to withdraw from consideration.

Then Obama heeded Schumer's call to nominate Buffalo attorney Kathleen M. Sweet for the post in 2016 – but Sweet's nomination died when Donald Trump, a Republican, became president in January 2016.

Trump's election gave then-Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican ally of Trump's, a strong voice in the nomination. Trump then nominated Collins' pick, Sinatra, in May 2018.

The full Senate didn't act on Sinatra's nomination last year, though, forcing Trump to renominate him this spring.

Local attorneys of every political persuasion praised Sinatra's legal skills, but his nomination met with some controversy because his brother, Buffalo real estate developer Nick Sinatra, was a business partner of Collins. Collins resigned from Congress on Oct. 1 after pleading guilty to felony insider trading charges in federal court in Manhattan.

In addition, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights announced its opposition to Sinatra's nomination, saying he refused to state "unequivocally" that the Supreme Court correctly decided Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark case desegregating America's public schools.

That being the case, 18 Democratic senators – including Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York – opposed Sinatra's nomination. But his confirmation was more bipartisan in comparison to many Trump judicial nominees, said Carl Tobias, the Williams chair in law at the University of Richmond.

"There have been a fair number of votes that were very close, basically party line, when there was strong opposition among Democrats," said Tobias.

Schumer's support for Sinatra, which he announced at the time of the nomination, certainly didn't hurt Sinatra's cause.

“Western New York’s federal courts have long had one of the largest and most intractable case backlogs in the nation, and this appointment will help tackle that challenge," Schumer said.

Sinatra's confirmation will mean that there will soon be two Buffalo-based full-time federal judges: Sinatra and U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Two local judges, Skretny and Richard J. Arcara, are on senior status and work a more limited caseload. The Western District also has two Rochester-based judges – Geraci and Elizabeth A. Wolford – who travel to Buffalo occasionally to hear cases.

Skretny said he was pleased that the prolonged effort to settle on his replacement was finally reaching its end.

Asked about Sinatra's pending confirmation earlier this week, Skrenty said: "It will be a great Christmas present to the district."