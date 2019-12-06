Letter: Trump supporters embrace chief’s deplorable behavior

As I mused over a recent self-admitted deplorable’s letter spouting all things American (Donald Trump), It occurred to me that Trump voters ascribe to certain tenants in Trump world, whether they admit it or not.

If you now vote for this president, you tolerate women being sexually assaulted, abused, defiled, intimidated and mocked as acceptable.

You look at the destruction of the world environment at its alarming pace (spare me the whole “hoax” thing) as just not important.

You wink at corruption, denigration, verbal abuse and attacking fellow Americans and just look the other way. You see pathological lying every day (13,000 and counting) from the leader of the free world as no big deal.

You’re very quiet when suppression of a free press happens (and it does). You surely don’t object when Trump defies and orders his sycophants to refuse to cooperate with a co-equal branch of government. Governance and legislation? Who cares? Golfing and going to adoring pep rallies are enough for you.

You like tough guys like Vladimir Putin, MbS (Mohammed bin Salman) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

You could care less about the Kurds (even as they died by the thousands doing the dirty work on ISIS).

Most recently you discovered that “good order & discipline” is, well, overrated. You find that “make America white again” sounds about right.

What’s more important than anything is your 401K. And most of all, you stand firm that this president is above the law, that he can do whatever he wants with impunity.

You expect that he will never be held accountable for anything, ever, even as he shreds the very fabric of our democracy. And you would vote for him even if he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.

Well Trumpers, you don’t want a president and a democracy, you want a king and a monarchy.

And this we know too, that on Nov. 3, 2020, America will get the presidency it deserves.

George McNally

Amherst