Letter: Stop before quickly judging handicapped sign parkers

I am writing regarding a recent response to the writer complaining about handicapped parking abuse.

I am a “burly” man who looks the picture of health. I frequently get the stares, “tsk tsk’s” and general disgusted looks when I make use of the reserved spaces. Normally it ends there, but once I was verbally accosted by a woman telling me to be ashamed of myself.

That was the last straw. To my wife’s embarrassment, I took my shirt off and showed this woman the 8-inch scar down my chest from heart surgery. I also quite loudly advised her that if I walk more than the equivalent of a half block, I become short of breath and need the oxygen that is stored in the trunk.

The lesson here is for people not to jump to conclusions based on what you see.

Seems very simple, but it obviously needs to be reinforced based on the obvious ignorance being displayed.

Tom Oliver

Buffalo