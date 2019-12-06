Letter: Protecting Elmwood area requires more homework

At this point I feel the city should deny the developers special zoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) as requested by Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development for redevelopment of the former Women & Children’s Hospital site.

The developers should not be allowed to circumvent the standard requirements of the Unified Development Plan (Green Code). The code is supposed to protect the scale and character of our neighborhood. I am sorry if this limits them from over developing and hurting my community to improve their profit margin. Didn’t they do their math homework in advance of purchase?

I urge citizens and city leaders to act now to see that PUD proposal is denied.

Also make the following issues a priority when dealing with Elmwood Crossing development:

• More Green Space – create a real park for the community

• Limit new builds now and make renovation of the current empty hospital buildings a priority to prevent further deterioration

• No new retail except on Elmwood Avenue

• No shops larger than 3,500 square feet to conform to the Green Code

• No retail on West Utica Street without an economic impact study (do we really need a big supermarket there?)

• No demolition of existing vintage houses

• No sale of city owned parking ramp to developers

The Elmwood Crossing process has been flawed – and has not been presented well to the citizens from the beginning. This is why here are still so many points of contention at this time.

Big developers like Sinatra and Ellicott are now dictating city planning. They say they have made many concessions? I am still not sure what those concessions are.

City Hall needs to be explaining and steering this much better before they allow developers to run amok and damage is done to the unique Elmwood Village community.

I think we deserve better than this.

William Wisniewski

Buffalo