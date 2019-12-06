Letter: Poll respondents should study Lincoln’s speeches

Seeing a recent poll in The Buffalo News that states that a majority of the Republican respondents picked Donald Trump over Abraham Lincoln as a better president (or maybe the best); is just a head scratching moment.

I’m not sure about the methodology of the poll, or where it was conducted. Since everyone is free in a poll to express an opinion, without giving any reason why explanation; I would have to express an opinion that the poll was conducted in the Confederate States of America.

Maybe the GOP respondents are expressing their remorse for the loss of the Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation, nostalgia for Jim Crow segregation, and this president’s continual dog whistles to a large number of racist patriotic supporters.

I wonder that Jefferson Davis wasn’t included in the poll. It’s a shame that these people that expressed this support for this man have probably never read any of Lincoln’s speeches, or know or are able to quote any portions of the speeches in the context of the time in history that they were given.

I would suggest that a sampler of some speeches and the ideas contained within them be read, and thought about. I think these would be a good starting group for these freedom-loving, factually knowledgeable patriots expressing this poll opinion.

• The Lyceum Address

• A House Divided speech

• The Cooper Union Address

• The First Inaugural Address

• The Gettysburg Address

• The Last Public Address

I would also suggest it might be worthwhile to study some other American presidents, their administrations and the history of their eras. Going to a library and digesting factual materials is not as troublesome as accepting slanted lying propaganda, social media trolls and the freely consumed like-minded opinions of other ideological kindred.

Maybe these supporters should also read the Constitution and the process that brought it to us as a guiding document of governance.

Tom Druelinger

East Aurora