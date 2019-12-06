Letter: Other parts of the nation tend to use the word, ‘pop’

It’s time to bury this myth that only Western New Yorkers use the word “pop” when talking about soft drinks.

There was a national survey conducted a few years ago in which participants were asked what they called soft drinks. Forty percent said soda, 40% said pop and the remaining 20% said something else, such as coke or drink.

The soda people were mainly from the East Coast. The pop drinkers were located in Western New York, throughout the Midwest and even into the far West. The 20% were mostly in the South.

If you watch movies from the 30’s, you’ll notice almost everybody says pop. Even in the 1960’s “The Andy Griffith Show,” the citizens of Mayberry all drank bottles of pop.

So stop having to apologize to your obnoxious New York City relatives, and tell them that the only soda you know of, has ice cream in it.

Eric F. Torsell

Williamsville