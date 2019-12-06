Letter: No need to apologize for classic Disney toons

Regarding the notion Walt Disney people now have to apologize for Disney cartoons which they say are “racist,” I can’t believe these wonderful cartoons were made to be racist.

These cartoons were and are still very loved by children today. Why do we have to be so “politically correct” nowadays, so we take all the fun out of being a kid? Compared to the awful cartoons of today, these had meaning.

I also find the grandniece of Walt Disney very conveniently criticizing him now about his possible racism. She ought to be ashamed of herself. This man built Disneyland and Walt Disney World for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, he is no longer here to defend himself.

What movies will we have to apologize for next. Get a life Disney people.

Heidi Maseduca

Buffalo