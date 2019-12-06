Letter: Naysayers will be heard on Elmwood Crossing

I am one of the naysayers referenced in the Elmwood Crossing editorial. Contrary to the developers’ statement about “the late hour” of our push back, we have been engaged as much as we have been allowed, and now we are speaking louder before it is too late.

The Planned Unit Development goes to the full council on Dec. 12. I am for development, but more importantly, Smart Growth, and maintaining our village fabric by honoring the Green Code.

The developers are asking for 21 variances, not 16.

The shovel has been put in the ground, there is a big hole on the corner of Bryant Street and Elmwood Avenue to prove it.

That Phase One is happening no matter what. It is the remaining six phases that concern us at this point. This is the hour to speak up and be heard, not silenced and it is not too late.

Linda Gale Gellman

Buffalo