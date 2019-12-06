Letter: Millennials use social media to decry awful ‘boomerism’

I am a frequent user of social media for sports and political conversations and information. I keep separate accounts as I don’t like to mix the two subjects. I enjoy the feeds and comments from participants as much as the actual news subject.

Recently when reading some comments, I’ve run into a new “ism” that can now be added to racism and sexism. I call it “boomerism.”

Apparently, when some millennials and X’ers disagree with a comment, they identify a profile picture or project the opinion given to be a boomer and slam the person for his or her opinion, whether they are blaming the boomer for climate change, elitism, wealth, politics, etc.

They also condemn the person for having an older cultural value system. This is in lieu of posting their opinion or, god forbid, a fact in response. So, heads up out there, boomers. Many older folks are used to some form of ageism in their lives and now it has infiltrated social media. Up next for a new “ism” in about 10 years; the X’ers.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park