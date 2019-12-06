Letter: How is state pol’s action different from quid pro quo?

A recent article on lobbying and fundraisers for politicians brought up an interesting subject for discussion. Donald Trump is facing impeachment because Adam Schiff and the House Democrats are accusing him for a “quid pro quo” which is making deals with another for a personal gain. They consider this to be a high crime worthy of impeachment.

Yet, in New York they are holding fundraisers which are designed for their personal gain and doing it to entice lobbyists and those who would make gains or profits by favorable laws being passed by the legislatures. Politicians who raise the most money are usually winners.

Any funds left in a politician’s war chest can be used after they leave office, even to pay legal fees if they are charged with associated criminal activity.

They can use the money for political purposes, which can involve personal gain if worded correctly.

It is logical to believe that the fundraisers can entice lobbyists to be generous in their campaign contributions when they are charged for “donations.” An “entrance fee” is $1,000. A “host” designation is $10,000, and $25,000 will give them the title of “chair.” To top it off, the “guests” are reminded that they can give up to $117,300.

Think of the numbers and how much “good will” the maximum amount would generate for a lobbyist when his client has a favorable bill coming up.

Some cynics call it “legalized bribery,” but isn’t it really a “quid pro quo?” What’s the difference?

Budd Schroeder

Lancaster