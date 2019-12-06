Letter: Evidence says New Yorkers favor an end-of-life option

As a physician practicing palliative care medicine for more than 30 years and a supporter of Medical Aid in Dying (MAID), I’m reluctant to let the thrust and statements of the Nov. 29 letter, “Assisted suicide column contains disputable points” opposing its legalization in New York remain unchallenged.

As health care professionals have asserted, this is not “assisted suicide.”

The dated, fear-mongering “case studies” cited, discredited by numerous professional commentaries and publications, poorly serve to further the issue’s legitimate, deserved discussion.

The letter does not address matters of fact. Polls have documented the majority of New Yorkers favor this end-of-life care option for terminally ill adults with decision-making capacity to peacefully end unbearable suffering on their own terms.

This mirrors national sentiments enabling MAID in nine states and jurisdictions. In a recent MedScape survey, so too do a majority of New York physicians. It might appear the people have spoken, or would.

Moreover, The Oregon Health Authority, under which MAID law is the template for proposed New York legislation, “has never received a complaint that a person with disabilities was coerced to make use of the Act.”

I agree with the author that palliative care and hospice utilization in New York is under-utilized, so I am encouraged that according to the New England Journal of Medicine, Oregon’s law subsequently spurred the state to lead the nation in hospice enrollment. I trust affirmative action by our legislators would do the same.

Robert A. Milch, M.D.

Williamsville