Letter: Carefully chosen academics will not help unseat Trump

Hand-picked academics testified against our president while looking down their liberal noses at us, the Americans who elected Donald Trump.

What would you expect these so-called “experts” to say knowing their liberal Trump-hating backgrounds? How could any clear-thinking American think that these hearings are in any way fair and unbiased.

Democrats know that they cannot beat our president in November, so they are trying to remove him from office and to politically and personally injure him and his family in order to somehow get his supporters to flip. Good luck with that!

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster