Letter: Barr’s refusal to listen might demand more inquiry

I see that Attorney General Bill Barr refuses to accept the findings of his own Department of Justice and Inspector General regarding the start of the Mueller investigation.

What a shame. Perhaps what’s needed now is an investigation into the investigation of the investigation. Naturally, if this doesn’t give Barr the result he wants, and fails once again to determine that the original investigation was illegitimate, it’ll be high time to launch yet another investigation.

Dennis McMurray

Angola