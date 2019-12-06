Lancaster woman, 42, charged in $3,800 theft from Hillview Elementary PTO

A 42-year-old Lancaster woman was sentenced Thursday after admitting she stole nearly $3,800 from the parent teacher organization she worked for at Hillview Elementary School, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Danyelle Osika, who served as Lancaster Central School district representative on the PTO, was given a one-year conditional discharge by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

The $3,800 theft occurred in March 2018, according to the district attorney’s office. Osika also admitted to attempting to make a false entry in the records to conceal her theft.

Osika pleaded guilty to one count of attempted falsifying business records in September. She was removed as the district representative for the PTO at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Osika is prohibited from holding a position where she has access to another person or organization’s funds, the DA's office said.

Osika made complete restitution to the Hillview Elementary PTO.