Nearing 60, Kissing Bridge is looking to a bright – and snowier – future

Rich Fanelli is the president of Kissing Bridge and has been employed by the well-known ski resort since 1991. So it's not unusual for him to literally wear his Kissing Bridge affection on his sleeve.

And seeing the name of a business that has been a skiing destination for Western New Yorkers for almost 60 years inevitably leads to unexpected connections.

“It’s been a staple and affected so many people’s lives," Fanelli said. "I was in Munich at the Hofbrauhaus wearing a Kissing Bridge shirt and someone came up to me and said, ‘Kissing Bridge? That’s where I got engaged!’ ”

The region's love affair with Kissing Bridge is well-documented. But warmer winters, stiffer competition and few accommodations in a remote part of southern Erie County have combined to create a challenging few years.

"They’ve cut back. People go there and pay for a day of skiing and they don’t have all the slopes open,” said Paul Henderson, a decades-long patron. “Some years ago when I skied, I felt that KB did a much better job of grooming the slopes than Holiday Valley, but I can’t say that anymore."

Fanelli, who became president of Kissing Bridge in 2012, is not surprised by the complaints. He said the owners of the resort in Glenwood have taken a conservative approach to improvements.

“What we’re trying to do is keep a small business alive with a challenging partnership between Mother Nature and New York State’s taxes and minimum wage,” he said.

With the resort set to open around Dec. 15, Fanelli pointed to improvements made since 2015. Those include a revamped snowmaking system featuring 60 air-water snow guns, the replacement of half the underground water lines that supply it; the replacement of rental equipment; and an anticipated switch to solar energy.

Skiers in Western New York can choose from a number of public and private ski resorts. The three largest – Bristol Mountain, Holiday Valley and Kissing Bridge – are public. But at least partly because of longevity and because area schools have used it for decades for ski clubs, Kissing Bridge holds a special place in the hearts of skiers.

Kissing Bridge is divided into three skiing areas: North, with steeper terrain, multiple ravines and some of the resort’s most challenging runs; South, featuring natural snow, gentle terrain and fewer skiers; and Central, the pulse of the resort and home to its Ski School, Visitor’s Center and entertainment venues.

Unlike Holiday Valley, the regionally acclaimed resort just outside the village of Ellicottville, Kissing Bridge lacks a support network of accommodations and amenities.

“We’re never going to be Ellicottville or Holiday Valley, but we get compared often,” Fanelli said. “They have a great resort, continually reinvesting, which is ideal. They’re growing at such a level that it’s given us back a lot of our customers, because they don’t want to deal with that.”

Fanelli, 52, is a graduate of Orchard Park High School and SUNY Buffalo State. He first served as a sales representative at Kissing Bridge, a job he took after spending a handful of years employed by resorts in Vail, Colo. Fanelli was named vice president in 1995 and executive vice president in 2012.

While any weather-dependent business faces its own challenges, Kissing Bridge – closing in on its 60th anniversary in 2020 – had been making snow with aging water lines, some of which had not been replaced for 40 years.

Carolynne Cronin, who belongs to Kissing Bridge's Ski Patrol, said snowmaking improved with the addition in 2016. But weather continues to be an uncontrollable factor.

"I’m not an expert skier, but I do know that last year they’d make enough snow to get over to North, and then it would rain and thaw. I know a lot of people were upset," she said. "It’s hard to maintain that area. Last year was terrible.”

Fanelli pointed to a $750,000 investment in snowmaking equipment, the start of free “Learn to Ski” nights that sell out in minutes and the switch to solar energy expected later this month as positive changes initiated recently.

“The solar credits would subsidize 100 percent of our energy, reducing costs by 7 to 8 percent each year,” he said.

Kissing Bridge is owned by attorney William Magavern and developer Peter Krog Sr.

Fanelli said the owners "understand what we're trying to do. They realize and understand the expenses."

A $200,000 investment in rental equipment, renovation of the learning center and rental shop and the redesign of the ski lesson format all are meant to increase family participation, Fanelli said.

Fanelli is banking on families to usher Kissing Bridge into the next decade, a decision he said that mirrored industry trends indicating little growth in the past decade. Kissing Bridge programming is geared toward instruction, with beginner terrain practically doubling this season, said Fanelli.

“The future is new skiers,” Fanelli said.