Johansson gets 100th career win, records first shutout with Amerks

Jonas Johansson earned his 100th victory in net and his first AHL shutout as Rochester defeated Charlotte, 4-0, Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

Johansson, a 2014 third-round pick of the Sabres, made 26 saves for the Americans (15-3-2-2).

The 24-year-old has been with Rochester for four seasons. This year, he has a 2.10 goals against average and a .924 save percentage, both of which are the best in his career.

It was the Amerks' second shutout in a row, and they moved into first place in the North Division.

Rochester’s 12-game point streak is the best the team has had since the 2009-10 season. The Amerks are 10-0-1-1 over that time.

Kevin Porter, Sean Malone, Brady Vail and Eric Cornel each scored for Rochester. Three goals came in the second period within three minutes of each other.

Zach Redmond and Dalton Smith each had two assists. Redmond is tied for second place on the team with 16 points, one behind Andrew Oglevie.

Malone got Rochester on the board first with four minutes left to play in the first period. He fired a rebound through the legs of Checkers goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for a 1-0 lead.

Rochester made it 2-0 with five minutes to spare in the second period. Porter tipped his sixth goal of the season into the net, and Vail followed suit one minute later.

It was the center’s first goal of the season. He recorded his first point on Wednesday with an assist against Toronto.

Cornel finished off the scoring spree by finishing off a deflected puck originally shot by Smith.

Rochester needed no more goals, and the team closed out the defending AHL champs.

The Americans will be back at home Saturday to conclude the two-game series with Charlotte at 7:05 p.m.

After that, they’ll host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 11 before embarking on a three-game road trip starting Dec. 13.