JACKSON, Celine Ann (Zadner)

Was born on March 26, 1943 in Buffalo, New York and passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in Fayetteville, Georgia. Celine was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, where she attended and graduated from Bishop Colton High School and later became a Registered Nurse, upon graduating from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. While in Nursing School, she met her future husband, Daniel J. Jackson who upon graduation from Canisius College, also in Buffalo, entered the U.S. Army. After their marriage, they traveled the world as a military family for nearly thirty years. Celine lived in Okinawa, Japan, Frankfurt, Germany, and numerous locations throughout the United States. She was always active in numerous programs supporting military families overseas and at home. She volunteered with the USO and regularly volunteered her nursing skills at military hospitals. After her husband retired from the military, they retired in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, one of the places they had lived in during their time in the military. Celine was a caring and loving wife and mother. Although she will be dearly missed by her family, there is comfort knowing that she is now at peace in God's hands. As with many people, she had health issues, but she never let that slow her down. She would make whatever adjustments were required and then continue on with a positive and cheerful approach to life. No matter where she lived, Celine was always active. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta she volunteered as a greeter and guide at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. She loved traveling, visiting countless countries around the world and the United States. She took classes in, and became quite talented in painting, ceramics and Chinese cooking. As a mother, she always put her daughter, Cathy Jackson, first resulting in a wonderful daughter who mirrors her mother in so many ways. Celine became a strong advocate for the Pro-Life movement, participating in pro-life marches and being an active member in several pro-life organizations such as Birthright. As a very spiritual person, she was always active in her church, leading rosary prayer groups and attending daily mass. She was predeceased by her parents, Casimer Joseph Zadner and Cecilia (Kaminski) Zadner. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Joseph Jackson and daughter, Cathy Ann Jackson, both of Fayetteville, Georgia; brothers, Paul Anthony Zadner (wife Patricia) of Buffalo, New York and Michael Zadner (wife Janice) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our deep thanks and appreciation for the love and support shown by family, friends, and caregivers. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City, Georgia and on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Georgia. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. A reception for family and friends will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church following interment. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Celine A. Jackson to Fayette Senior Services, Inc. at 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214 or by phone at 770-461-0813. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City - www.mowells.com