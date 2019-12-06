High School Extra: Bradberry, Brinker Athletes of Week

Park basketball player Jalen Bradberry and East Aurora swimmer Mary Brinker have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Bradberry scored 49 points in his first two games with the Pioneers to help the two-time state Catholic champions open their independent schedule with wins against University Prep of Rochester and Middle Early College. He received 50.84% of the vote.

Brinker, a Penn State-bound senior, placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal-best time of 23.54 seconds in the finals for her third top 8 finish at the NYSPHAA championships. She received 50.56% of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting ends Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Will shuts out FLOP

Goalie Sophia Will stopped 26 shots during Monsignor Martin’s girls hockey 3-0 win over Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park.

Monsignor Martin is now 5-1 on the season while FLOP falls to 3-2.

Riley Malicki, Moira Michalski and Lara Beecher each recorded a goal.

FLOP has been shut out for the second straight game, losing 9-0 to Williamsville on Wednesday. FLOP began the year with wins over Kenmore/Grand Island, Niagara County, and West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden.

Kenmore/GI defeated Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home 5-1. Kaylynn Savoy had two goals.

Sparks assistant dies

Nate Dunbar will be remembered by South Park football coach Tim Delaney as a man who dealt with kids well who was beloved by the Sparks.

The South Park volunteer assistant coach died Thursday at age of 46. According to Delaney, Dunbar had a heart attack last winter and had since been in a coma.

Dunbar joined the Sparks’ coaching staff in 2015 – the year they went on to become the first Buffalo Public Schools football program to win Section VI and New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championships. He coached running backs and was involved with all of the team’s offseason work. He was a familiar face to most members of South Park. Dunbar coached several future Sparks at the youth level with the Buffalo Wolverines, according to Delaney.

During the Section VI final, the team ran through a banner inscribed with the words “4 Nate.”

“The kids loved him,” Delaney said. “He knew a ton of guys ... Even kids who didn’t know him before joining the program would get to know him and love him.”

Funeral details are still pending.