High School Extra: Health Sciences beats Middle Early College, North Tonawanda takes down rival Kenmore West

A big game from junior Yehshua Lee helped Health Sciences defeat Middle Early College, 80-66, in the opening round of the Canisius College Tournament on Friday.

Lee, a combination point/shooting guard, led the Falcons with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Middle Early College came roaring back in the third quarter and took the lead, but a 14-2 run by Health Sciences preserved the win.

The Falcons’ defense forced 18 turnovers in the win, which they turned into points. “Our defense gave us offense,” said coach Tyree Parker.

Health Sciences will play St. Joe’s in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Canisius' Koessler Athletic Center.

The Marauders took down Orchard Park, 71-60, in their matchup.

NT takes down rival KW

Jordan Cutter put up 21 points for North Tonawanda, 16 in the first quarter, as the Lumberjacks opened their Niagara Frontier League slate with a 75-69 victory over rival Kenmore West on Friday.

Cutter, a 6-foot shooting guard, hit three 3-pointers, three layups and a one-and-one in the first quarter to help give North Tonawanda a 22-18 lead.

While Jordan helped the ’Jacks get off on the right foot, his twin brother, Cameron, played a crucial role at the end of the game.

Led by Zac Boyes, the Blue Devils had played the ’Jacks tough and had made it a one-possession contest with a minute to spare.

Coach Ryan Mountain called a timeout and regrouped his Lumberjacks team. After a strong defensive stop, Cameron hit a deep 3-pointer and drew a crucial charge on the ensuing transition to help North Tonawanda hang on for the win.

“Hats off to West, it was really impressive how our team came together and finished the game,” said Mountain.

He also praised Cameron for his play at center court. Though he’s just 5-foot-11, he’s the Lumberjacks’ starting center and was tasked with winning tip-offs against 6-foot-9 Jamai Jackson.

Cameron finished with 11 points. Dante Moultrie added 18 points and nine rebounds.

For the second game in a row, North Tonawanda forced more than 20 turnovers. “We’re a relentless defensive team,” Mountain said.

Bulldogs top Iroquois

With 19 seconds to spare, Austin McCullough scored a game-winning basket to lift Kenmore East over Iroquois, 58-57, in the championship round of the Greg Martin Tournament at Iroquois.

He finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists and was named tournament MVP for his efforts.

Dominic Ferguson had a double-double, scoring 11 points and recording 10 rebounds. Will Markott had six points and 10 boards for Kenmore East and was named to the all-tournament team.

It was a revenge game for the Bulldogs, who lost to the Chiefs in the championship round last year.

Kline sisters lead Holland

The Kline sisters – Myla, Kaylin and Kierra – combined for 42 points as Holland defeated Olmsted, 61-47, in the season opener.

Myla, a senior, had 29 points. She transferred from St. Mary’s of Lancaster in the offseason to play with her sisters. Sophomore Kaylin had nine points and Kierra, an eighth-grader at Holland Middle, put up four.

All three sisters are starters and share the court together. “I’m pretty lucky, they all play a different style,” said third-year coach Samuel Arnold.

While Holland held a 30-19 lead at halftime, Arnold said switching to an “up-tempo” offense helped to truly put the game away.

Claire Pikett added 11 points and had 12 rebounds for Holland.

Hughes, Carter lead East

A big game from seniors Jack Hughes and Danny Carter led East over Frontier, 63-37, in the opening bout of the Pastor Cooper Memorial boys basketball tournament at Villa Maria College on Friday.

Hughes, a 6-foot-6 center/forward, had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers while Carter, a 5-foot-11 guard, also had 19 points and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Will East icers get win

Jason Melanson had a hat trick for Williamsville East as the Flames took down Iroquois/Alden, 4-1, in federation hockey action.

Brennan McCarthy assisted on two of those goals and netted Will East’s fourth goal of the night. Joe Amici had 33 saves for the Flames.

Elsewhere, Matthew Riddle and Peter Spameni had two goals each for Lew-Port as the Lancers’ hockey team blanked Lockport, 5-0.